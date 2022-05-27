Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,875,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 333.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $17,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Copa by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 126,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Copa by 91.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

