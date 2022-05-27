Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $495.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.44.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO opened at $343.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.11. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.