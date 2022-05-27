Convex Finance Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $9.33 or 0.00032369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $579.80 million and $10.86 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $783.49 or 0.02717457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00510561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00032213 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008881 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,542,977 coins and its circulating supply is 62,126,336 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

