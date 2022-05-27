Conversant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,341,893 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,341,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,000. Clear Channel Outdoor accounts for approximately 3.1% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned 0.92% of Clear Channel Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $10,758,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,178,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 921,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. 26,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,317. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

