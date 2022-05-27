Conversant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 214,000 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,288,000. Walker & Dunlop makes up approximately 7.0% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 726.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Shares of WD stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.60 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.66.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

