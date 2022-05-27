Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.95.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,837. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.13.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

