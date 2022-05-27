Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 32,364 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,138,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the quarter. Gerdau makes up about 19.7% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.35% of Gerdau worth $113,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 1,349,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $2,549,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gerdau by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,542,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 1,540,953 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Gerdau stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 500,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

