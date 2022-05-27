Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.46. 6,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,223. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average is $211.49.

