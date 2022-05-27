Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.82. 628,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $198.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

