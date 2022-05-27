Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.46. The stock had a trading volume of 56,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.14 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

