Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 731 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $206.82. The stock had a trading volume of 129,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,662. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.66 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

