Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,387,000 after buying an additional 1,045,937 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after purchasing an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. 89,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

