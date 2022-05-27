Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 3,043 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. 109,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,127. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

