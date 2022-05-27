Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.32

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.32 and traded as low as $72.74. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $73.36, with a volume of 16,646,542 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

