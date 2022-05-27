Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $3.00 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 27,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at $9,275,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 90,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,601,031 shares in the company, valued at $22,777,608.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 262,525 shares of company stock worth $511,278.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

