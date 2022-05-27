Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $927.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,374,000 after buying an additional 306,364 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $9,741,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,484,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

