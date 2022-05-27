Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Wolfe Research

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wolfe Research from $124.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Comerica stock opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,093,000 after acquiring an additional 122,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Comerica by 10.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,029,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Comerica by 96.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 91,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

