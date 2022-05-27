Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica makes up about 3.4% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Comerica worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.97. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.