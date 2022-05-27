Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $102.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 35.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

