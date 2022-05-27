Collateral Pay 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,358.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $108,784.41 and $3,358.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 209% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.36 or 1.73032262 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 367.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00510283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

