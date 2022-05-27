Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $23,277,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

