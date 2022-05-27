Coldstack (CLS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $206,842.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $403,581.71 and approximately $206,842.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,466.36 or 1.73430877 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 377.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00508810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.