Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.05.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.07. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $254,526,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.