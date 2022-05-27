Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lessened its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Coherent makes up approximately 0.5% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $48,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,799,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Coherent by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.55. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.04 and a 1-year high of $278.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Coherent (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.