Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 1,475.5% in May

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 1,475.5% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:PSF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 62,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,891. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
