Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 1,475.5% in May

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 1,475.5% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 62,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,891. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

