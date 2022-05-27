Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 96,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,612. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

