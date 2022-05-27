Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117,708 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 87,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.55% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $720,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 59,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.