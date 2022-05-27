Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.33.

Cognex stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.63. 745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,656. Cognex has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,893,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after buying an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

