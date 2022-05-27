Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.24

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and traded as high as $82.05. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

