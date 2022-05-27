Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) SVP Matthew A. Clemens Sells 1,196 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.