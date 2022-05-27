Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DNAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative net margin of 311.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Research analysts forecast that Codex DNA will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

