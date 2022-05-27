CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Shares of NYSE:CNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 446.85 and a current ratio of 477.14. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $171.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.31.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of ($31.82) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.49 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CNFinance by 92.0% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNFinance by 54.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in CNFinance by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,584,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 56,827 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 784,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

