CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CL King cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.13.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $174.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.18 and its 200-day moving average is $175.23. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.14.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 26.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.