Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.02.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,401 shares of company stock worth $50,927,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $320,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.