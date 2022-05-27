Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of GE opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

