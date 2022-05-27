Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after acquiring an additional 155,161 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

