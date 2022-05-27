Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC opened at $236.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $222.54 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

