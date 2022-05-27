Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $432.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $402.05 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.