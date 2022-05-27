Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 12,233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 162,199 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

