Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

