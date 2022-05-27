Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

