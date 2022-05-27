Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 390 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.71.

ZBRA opened at $332.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $309.00 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

