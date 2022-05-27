Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $274.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.48.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

