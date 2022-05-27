Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,089.29 ($51.46).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,655 ($45.99) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 10,702 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,445 ($43.35), for a total value of £368,683.90 ($463,928.40).

Shares of CKN traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,110 ($39.13). 23,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,932. The firm has a market capitalization of £948.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,963.69 ($37.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($53.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,500.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,559.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 57 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

