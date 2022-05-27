Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,089.29 ($51.46).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,655 ($45.99) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 10,702 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,445 ($43.35), for a total value of £368,683.90 ($463,928.40).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 57 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.
Clarkson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.