ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Banc of California worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 247.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 245,893 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

BANC stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

