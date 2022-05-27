ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,238 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,297 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of PACB opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

