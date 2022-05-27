ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 634 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,573 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.73.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

