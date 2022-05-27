ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,294 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

RVLV stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

