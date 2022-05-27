ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 358.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 200,082 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 52.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $47.80 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

