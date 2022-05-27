ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Farmland Partners worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $746.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

